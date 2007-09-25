Dean Reynolds CBS News

Dean Reynolds, an award-winning reporter who has covered major stories from datelines around the world, is a CBS News correspondent based in Chicago.

Reynolds had been a correspondent for ABC News for 23 years, reporting primarily for "World News" as well as other network broadcasts and platforms. In addition to major domestic stories, including President Gerald Ford's funeral, he covered many presidential campaigns, most recently that of Sen. John Kerry in 2004 while based in Chicago (1998-present). Reynolds also covered the campaign of Gov. George W. Bush in 2000.

He was based in ABC's Dallas bureau (1995-98), where he reported on stories throughout the Midwest and Southwest, including the Oklahoma City bombing and the trial of Timothy McVeigh, as well as his eventual execution in 2001.

Before that, Reynolds was assigned to ABC's Tel Aviv and Jerusalem bureaus (1986-95), from where he covered the Palestinian uprising against Israeli forces, the first Gulf War, the Arab-Israeli peace process, the war in the Balkans and the influx of Russian immigrants to the Jewish state.

Previously, he was based in London (1986) for ABC and, while on assignment in the Moscow bureau, he covered the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. He joined ABC News as a Washington-based correspondent (1984-86), where he covered the Pentagon, among other beats.

Reynolds was a White House correspondent for CNN (1982-84) during the Reagan administration. Before transitioning into broadcast journalism, he covered that beat for United Press International (1981-82), where he also was an editor and reporter (1971-81).

He is the recipient of three Emmy Awards, as well as the White House Correspondents' Association's Merriman Smith Award for excellence in presidential news coverage for his reporting on the shooting of President Ronald Reagan.

Reynolds was born in East Chicago, Ind. He was graduated from Wabash College in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. He lives with his wife and four children in the Chicago area. He is the son of Frank Reynolds, the late ABC News anchor.