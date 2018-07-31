Dan Patterson is a Senior Producer for CNET, CBS News, and TechRepublic. He was an early innovator in podcasting and online video streaming. He's covered presidential elections, reported from conflict regions in Africa, taught mobile encryption in Cairo, and filed stories on major technology breakthroughs of the past 10 years. His story Angels of Death: Gun trafficking on the Iron Pipeline won the Donald Robinson Award for Investigative Journalism.
