CBSN
By Dan Patterson CNET July 31, 2018, 12:38 PM

Dan Patterson

Dan Patterson is a Senior Producer for CNETCBS News, and TechRepublic. He was an early innovator in podcasting and online video streaming. He's covered presidential elections, reported from conflict regions in Africa, taught mobile encryption in Cairo, and filed stories on major technology breakthroughs of the past 10 years. His story Angels of Death: Gun trafficking on the Iron Pipeline won the Donald Robinson Award for Investigative Journalism.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.
  • Dan Patterson

    Dan Patterson is a senior producer for CNET and CBS News. He covers the tech trends that shape business, politics, and culture.

Featured

Popular on CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News