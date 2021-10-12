Claudia Milne CBS News

Claudia Milne is senior vice president, Standards and Practices for CBS News and Stations, where she oversees all CBS News editorial standards and ensures they are being maintained across all CBS News, stations and digital platforms.

Milne, a veteran journalist and highly respected newsroom leader, began her new role in September 2021.

Milne joined CBS News in 2019 as managing editor of "CBS This Morning," which was relaunched as "CBS Mornings" in September 2021. There she provided editorial leadership and set the tone for the coverage on the morning show. Milne took on additional leadership responsibilities in 2020 during the historic elections and pandemic, navigating the significant breaking news on behalf of the broadcast.

Before joining CBS News, Milne was the senior editor of video at ProPublica. Prior to that she was head of live TV at Bloomberg TV. Milne spent the majority of her career at the BBC where she worked in senior positions as a producer on the flagship broadcasts and across all digital and 24-hour news platforms She was an editor for the North American edition of BBC.com from 2011-2014, served as a deputy editor of the BBC's "World News America" from 2007-2011 and was a senior producer at "BBC Newsnight" beginning in 2000.

Milne is a second-generation journalist at CBS News. Her father, Stephen Milne, worked as an editor in CBS News' London Bureau for 30 years supporting all of the major broadcasts, including more than 10 years working for Don Hewitt at 60 Minutes.

Milne earned a BA degree in American history and politics from the University of East Anglia in the UK.