Christy Tanner is the executive vice president and general manager of CBS News Digital. In this role, she oversees CBS News on all digital platforms, including CBSN, CBS News' digital streaming news network featuring live, anchored coverage across platforms, as well as CBSNews.com, mobile apps and OTT apps.

Under Tanner's leadership, CBSN continues to drive strong and sustained viewership growth. Drawing an audience with an average age of 38, CBSN has increased viewership every year since launching in 2014 and set new viewership records in 2018 with nearly 400 million total streams.

During her tenure at CBS News Digital, Tanner has spearheaded the expansion of CBSN's original content slate and continually broadened distribution to make CBSN available on every major platform.

Formerly, Tanner was the senior vice president and general manager of CBS Interactive Media, a group of premier entertainment brands. Tanner joined CBS Interactive through the company's acquisition of TV Guide Digital, where as CEO she transformed the business for an on-demand, streaming audience. She previously held executive positions with The Washington Post Company, Wolters Kluwer and Reed Elsevier.

Tanner currently is a board member and special advisor to the executive committee of Digital Content Next, the leading trade organization serving premium digital content companies, where she previously served as co-chair from 2015-2017.

Tanner holds a B.A. from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.