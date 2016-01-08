Christopher Isham CBS News

Christopher Isham is the executive producer of political coverage for CBS News. Previously, Isham was the vice president and Washington bureau chief. He was responsible for the activity of that bureau, including news gathering, personnel and technical operations. The bureau is CBS News' largest and is a major contributor to all major CBS News broadcasts including the "CBS Evening News," "CBS This Morning," "60 Minutes," "CBS Sunday Morning" and CBS Radio.

Isham has augmented the Washington bureau's strong staff with the addition of John Dickerson as Political Director and Jeff Pegues as Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent.

Isham had been the chief of Investigative Projects for ABC News in New York, where he built an investigative unit recognized as one of the most successful of its kind in television news. Under his leadership, the ABC News Investigative Unit broke hundreds of exclusive reports on a wide range of topics from terrorism to political corruption. The unit built an investigative site called the "Blotter" on ABCNews.com. The "Blotter" broke the Mark Foley story, among many others.

Isham has been recognized with all of the major awards in the broadcast industry including numerous news Emmys, two Columbia DuPont Awards, a Peabody Award, four National Headliners Awards, two Overseas Press Club Awards, the ABA Gavel Award, the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award and three Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) and an Investigative Editors and Reporters Award for online journalism.

Isham organized the first major network interview with Osama bin Laden in May 1998, and he and his unit broke numerous stories relating to the ongoing threat of international terrorism. The group also broke stories that exposed holes in the security of major U.S. ports and airports. Under Isham's direction, the unit also reported on the CIA's interrogation techniques for the first time, insurance fraud after Hurricane Katrina and the secret tapes of Saddam Hussein. He joined ABC News as an associate producer in 1978. Before that, Isham worked in the documentary unit at NBC News (1976-78).

He was graduated from Yale College in 1976 and Groton School in 1971. The son of a U.S. Foreign Service officer, Isham was born in Berlin and has lived in Moscow, Hong Kong, Paris, Haiti and Washington D.C. He has three children and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife, Jennifer Maguire Isham, one of the founders and former President of the Tribeca Film Festival.