Chloe Arensberg CBS

Chloe Arensberg is the Washington-based senior producer for "CBS This Morning," overseeing coverage of The White House, Congress and all government agencies as well as breaking news beyond the beltway.

Previously, Arensberg served as Asia Bureau Chief for CBS News. While based in China, she directed the news division's coverage of the region, and managed both the Beijing and Tokyo bureaus of CBS News.

Arensberg oversaw CBS News' on-the-ground coverage of the Helsinki and Singapore Summits of 2018. She has produced interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Arensberg has received two Emmy nominations, and her contribution to CBS News' team coverage of the 2012 Newtown tragedy earned her a 2012-2013 Alfred I. duPont Columbia University Award.

Since joining CBS News in 2002, Arensberg has distinguished herself as a top producer at the network and a key part of the news team. She's covered major international and national news events such as: the 2015 earthquake in Nepal; the Hong Kong protests in 2014; the regional disputes in the South China Sea; the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Presidential campaigns, and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Katrina. During her time in Asia, she represented CBS News on two trips to North Korea.

As the White House producer for the "CBS Evening News," Arensberg traveled with President Barack Obama to 24 countries across six continents. She reported on congressional battles over health care, gun control and government funding. She also covered major international policy issues such as the conflicts in Libya, Syria, Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal, the North Korean nuclear program and the debate over NSA surveillance.

Arensberg earned a bachelor's degree from Barnard College, Columbia University and a master's degree from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.