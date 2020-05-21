Catherine Herridge CBS News

Catherine Herridge is an award-winning senior investigative correspondent for CBS News covering national security and intelligence. She joined CBS News in November 2019.

Herridge has reported on some of the most impactful national and international security stories of our time, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks from New York City, the military trials for the alleged suspects at Guantanamo Bay, special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report and the House impeachment proceedings. In May 2019, Herridge interviewed President Trump after the Mueller report was released. Herridge has also reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, Northern Ireland, Russia, as well as the former Yugoslavia.

Prior to joining CBS News, Herridge was the chief intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel, covering the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security where she was the first cable TV correspondent assigned to the DHS beat. Herridge previously worked as a TV and radio correspondent for ABC News in London. She is a graduate of Harvard College and the Columbia School of Journalism, where she sits on the alumni board and established a national security reporting scholarship.

Her book, "The Next Wave: On the Hunt for al Qaeda's American Recruits," exposed the post-9/11 threat of homegrown terrorism, how social media is the lifeblood of the digital jihadist, and the profound influence of the first American on the CIA's kill or capture list, Anwar al-Awlaki.

In 2019, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society awarded Herridge with their annual Tex McCracy Award for excellence in journalism. Herridge comes from a military family and lives in Washington, D.C., with her husband, a West Point graduate, and their two boys.