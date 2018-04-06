CBS News

Caitlin Conant is political director of CBS News. She reports directly to CBS News vice president and Washington bureau chief Christopher Isham and helps guide the network's political and campaign coverage.

Conant was previously executive director of communications for CBS News in Washington. In that role, she managed the communications and media relations for the Washington, D.C. Bureau and its correspondents. She worked closely with then-"Face The Nation" moderator John Dickerson, "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, and "Face The Nation" executive producer Mary Hager on editorial planning and strategic branding. Conant served as the principal spokesperson on political, polling and press access matters, and she worked on political and Capitol Hill outreach for the Washington Bureau. Conant also helped plan and execute CBS News' earned media strategy during the 2016 election cycle.

Conant joined CBS News in May 2016, in the midst of the historic presidential election. Prior to joining CBS News, Conant spent eight years working in the U.S. Senate and on various political campaigns. Conant most recently worked for Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) presidential campaign where she directed regional press and surrogate communications. Prior to that, she served as communications director for Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). Conant also served as a communications advisor for Joni Ernst's (R-IA) U.S. Senate campaign; press secretary for Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC); deputy press secretary for Gov. Tim Pawlenty's (R-MN) presidential campaign; and legislative correspondent for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). Conant got her start in politics right after college while working for McCain's presidential campaign in 2008.

Conant is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was born in Washington, D.C.