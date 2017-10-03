CBS News

Bianna Golodryga is co-host of "CBS This Morning." Previously, she had filled in on the "CBS Evening News" and appeared on CBSN, the division's 24/7 digital streaming network. She joined "CBS This Morning" in October 2018 and her reporting appears across all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Golodryga began reporting for CBS News in August 2017 from her hometown of Houston, where she covered the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. She has anchored CBS News coverage of such major breaking news as the Las Vegas concert shooting and the funeral of First Lady Barbara Bush. Her expertise in financial issues and Russian political matters has benefited "CBS This Morning's" coverage.

Golodryga's career has spanned CNBC, ABC News, and, most recently, Yahoo News where she served as the News and Finance anchor at Yahoo responsible for leading coverage of major financial and news stories.

From 2007-2014, Golodryga was at ABC News as the weekend co-anchor for ABC's "Good Morning America" and as the network's business correspondent. During her time at ABC News, Golodryga interviewed high-profiled newsmakers including President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and investor Warren Buffett. Golodryga began her career in television as a bureau producer at CNBC in 2001.

Golodryga earned a bachelor's degree in Russian, Eastern European & Eurasian studies and a minor in economics from the University of Texas at Austin. Golodryga is fluent in Russian.