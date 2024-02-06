Alturo Rhymes CBS News

Alturo Rhymes was named executive producer of daily news in February 2024. In this new role, Rhymes oversees daily news and breaking news coverage produced by CBS News and broadcast across all platforms.

Rhymes works closely with the newsgathering teams based in CBS News bureaus, Stations, Streaming and CBS News show producers to guide decision-making of the daily editorial story coverage across all CBS News platforms.

Rhymes, an award-winning journalist and producer, has been at CBS News since 2005.

Most recently, Rhymes was executive story editor for the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." Previously, he was co-senior broadcast producer of the broadcast.

During his career with CBS News, Rhymes has produced and led teams covering major domestic, international and breaking news events ranging from the aftermath of Katrina to the unrest in Ferguson and the papal visits to Cuba.

He joined CBS News in 2005 as a producer at Newspath and soon moved into a producer position on the CBS Weekend News and then the "CBS Evening News" in 2011. He was promoted to senior producer in 2017.

He joined CBS after working at NBC, MSNBC, CNBC and CNN.

Rhymes' work has earned him numerous journalism awards, including a DuPont Award for CBS News' coverage of the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, a News and Documentary Emmy Award for a "CBS Evening News"' multi-part series on the National Guard's Challenge Academy, two Delta Sigma Chi awards and multiple NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards.

Rhymes holds a master's in news media studies from American University, School of Communication and a bachelor's in English arts from Hampton University.

He is based in New York.