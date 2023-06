Providing a place for parents and friends of the LGBTQ+ community to support their loved ones PFLAG has grown to over 400 chapters and 200,000 members in the US, providing resources to the LGBTQ+ community that could not have come as a more critical time in the nation's history. More than 650 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been crafted across the nation -- PFLAG has joined with the rest of the community nationwide to oppose those pieces of legislation.