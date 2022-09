Advertise With Us

51-year-old Patrol Deputy, Michael Hartwick, was hit and killed by a front loader at a construction site late Thursday night.

Pinellas County Deputy killed in a hit-and-run 51-year-old Patrol Deputy, Michael Hartwick, was hit and killed by a front loader at a construction site late Thursday night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On