Watch CBS News

New York declares state of emergency for polio

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed over the summer and traces of the virus were detected in wastewater in several counties, indicating wider spread. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.