Musk said to have taken control of Twitter: CBS News Flash Oct. 28, 2022 Sources tell The Associated Press and other outlets that Elon Musk has officially taken over twitter – and ousted some top executives. Wth the midterm elections less than two weeks away, more than 15 million people have already voted early, according to a University of Florida analysis., showing over 10 million mail-in ballots have been cast so far--and over 5 million in person. And the World Series is set to begin, with the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.