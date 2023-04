Invasive Asian Subterranean Termites discovered in Tampa Bay region for first time Imagine being on a boat ride and finding it's being infested by termites. Florida scientists are uncovering a former rare species – the Asian Subterranean Termite – that was recently found for the first time in the Tampa Bay region. Scientists say they can easily infest boats, trees and homes. Insect experts say to check for areas with a lot of moisture.