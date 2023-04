Hillsborough County wants your help crafting a 20-year development plan Unincorporated Hillsborough County is expecting to add 350,000 more people and 107,000 more jobs by 2045. Now is your opportunity to help update the Future Land Use Section of the Hillsborough County Comprehensive Plan which will serve as a long-range guide to how we grow for the next 20 years. Take the survey here: https://tinyurl.com/42nf2bsz