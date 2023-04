Eye drop recall linked to more deaths The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls of several eye drop brands linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria responsible for three deaths and multiple cases of people going blind. Eight people also have lost their vision and four have had their eyeballs removed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of March 14, 68 patients across 16 states were found to have contracted the bacteria, known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.