5 Florida teens killed in car accident, 4 were Texas Roadhouse employees recently ending their shift An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities said Monday. Four of the victims worked together at a nearby Roadhouse, a restaurant manager confirmed. On Tuesday morning, Fort Myers police confirmed their identities as Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; Breanna Coleman, 18; and Jesus Salinas, 18.