Free 24/7 News
National News
Weather
TV Schedule
Paramount+
News
Local
Florida News
Georgia News
Weather
U.S.
World
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer
Weather
Sports
All Sports
CBS Sports HQ
Rays
Bucs
Lightning
Video
More
Contact Us
Contests
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Log In
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
0330 Today in History
March 30, 1981 - Outside a Washington hotel John Hinckley Junior shoots President Ronald Reagan and three others. (AP)
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On