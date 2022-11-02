"You are pure evil", Parkland victims' families at gunman Nikolas Cruz sentencing hearing

Parkland school shooting victims' families express pain and anger at gunman's sentencing hearing Parkland school shooting victims' families express pain and anger at gunman's sentencing hearing 02:10

FORT LAUDERDALE - More families of those who died in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and those who survived the attack, will speak Wednesday at gunman Nikolas Cruz's sentencing hearing before he's formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Emotions ran high on the first day of the sentencing hearing as those who spoke said everything they couldn't as they sat quietly during the sentencing trial.

"How could you sit there listening and say this is not the worst of the worst? He hunted down innocent children and staff, terrified. He tortured them. Blew their heads apart like a water balloon and enjoyed it," said Max Schachter, whose 14-year-old son Alex died when he was shot through a classroom window.

Speaking at Cruz but refusing to say his name, he said he hopes "other prisoners you will encounter in your new life will inflict that pain upon you, hopefully, 17 times over again, until you are screaming for mercy, just like your victims."

Those who spoke stood at a lectern about 20 feet from Cruz, stared him in the eye, and let out their anger and grief, with many telling the 24-year-old they hope his remaining years are filled with the fear and pain he inflicted.

Many also criticized a Florida law that requires jury unanimity for a death sentence to be imposed - Cruz's jurors voted 9-3 on October 13th for a sentence of death.

"He has escaped this punishment because a minority of the jury was given the power to overturn the majority decision made by people who were able to see him for what he is - a remorseless monster who deserves no mercy," Meghan Petty said.

Her younger sister, 14-year-old Alaina, died when Cruz fired his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle into her classroom as he stalked the halls of a three-story building for seven minutes, firing 140 shots. He had been planning the shooting for seven months.

"A person has to be incredibly sick to want to hurt another human being. Even sicker to dwell on the desire and craft a plan and unimaginably evil to execute that plan, which didn't just hurt people but ended lives," she said. "To add insult to murder he was even arrogant enough to plan a disguise believing that he'd be able to escape his actions while my sister lay dying on a dirty classroom floor."

Cruz, a former Stoneman Douglas student and then 19, wore a school shirt so that he could blend in with fleeing students as he escaped. He was arrested an hour later.

Cruz, shackled and wearing a red jail jumpsuit, stared at Tuesday's speakers, but showed little emotion.

Anne Ramsay recounted the last text she got from her 17-year-old daughter Helena, thanking her for the Valentine's cookie she had packed for her. That afternoon, Helena also died when Cruz fired into her classroom.

She said she had mixed feelings before the trial about whether Cruz should get the death penalty, but after hearing the evidence she has no doubt that would have been the proper punishment.

"You are pure evil," she told Cruz.

Anthony Montalto III, whose older sister, 14-year-old Gina, was murdered by a bullet fired point-blank into her chest, said he was at the neighboring middle school and heard the gunshots. He said he felt a pain in his chest - he believes it was a sign of his sister's death.

"To go from a younger brother to an only child ... is a dramatic change for anyone," he said.

He then criticized the defense claim that excessive drinking by Cruz's birth mother during pregnancy caused brain damage that led to a life of erratic and sometimes violent behavior that culminated in the shooting.

"This reality I now live in is an unfortunate truth. An even more unfortunate truth is that this country has forgotten who the victim is. The murderer is not a victim of drinking during pregnancy. He is not a victim of mental health issues. He is a murdering bastard who should be made an example of," Montalto said.

At one point, lead defense attorney Melissa McNeill eventually asked Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to stop the families from attacking her and her colleagues directly, saying they had worked within the parameters of Cruz's constitutional rights in defending him.

"I did my job, and every member of this team did our job, and we should not personally be attacked for that, nor should our children," McNeill said, drawing a murmur from where the families sat.

Prosecutor Carolyn McCann told Scherer that the victims have the right under state law and the Constitution to "express themselves and be heard."

When McNeill tried to respond to McCann, telling the judge she knew the parents were violating court decorum, Scherer stopped her. The two have had a testy and sometimes hostile relationship since pretrial hearings.

"Stop suggesting that I know that something is improper," Scherer said, saying she had heard enough. She took no action against the families.

Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.