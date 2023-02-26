Watch CBS News
Features

World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 316'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPECIAL GUEST JOSHUA MILRAD JOINS THE FAMILY– In this episode of World's Funniest Animals we have confused cats, happy hedgehogs, bouncing barkers, daring ducks, silly seals and a parrot who is destined to be a pop star! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Joshua Milrad ("Beastmaster"), and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Noah Matthews (#316). Original airdate 3/4/2023. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on February 26, 2023 / 1:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.