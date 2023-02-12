Watch CBS News
World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 314'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

GET INTO THE SPIRIT WITH SPECIAL GUEST CAMERON MATHISON – In this episode of World's Funniest Animals we have perplexed pups, a gaggle of geese, mirthful monkeys, playful pigs, musical mutts, and a dog who can read and fully understand English?! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Cameron Mathison ("General Hospital"), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#314). Original airdate 2/18/2023. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

First published on February 12, 2023 / 1:00 AM

