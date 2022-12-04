Watch CBS News
Features

World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 308'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SPECIAL GUEST GILES MARINI BRING IN THE CHARM – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals," we have hopping Humpbacks, barking boarders, crafty cats, muddy mutts, crazy Corgis, and a dog that just might be a pro boxer one day! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Giles Marini ("Dancing With The Stars"), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#308). Original airdate 12/10/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on December 4, 2022 / 1:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.