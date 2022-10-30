World's Funniest Animals - 'Episode 304'

SPECIAL GUEST STAR KATIE LECLERC – In this episode of "World's Funniest Animals" we have devouring doodles, elated elephants, darting dogs, cuddling cats, pampered Pitbulls and a pair of cats who are bound to be famous magicians. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Katie Leclerc ("Switched at Birth"), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#304). Original airdate 11/5/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.



