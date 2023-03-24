World Water Day: How Florida is working to combat drinking water supply depletion

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - In recognition of World Water Day, experts in Florida say the state is seeing its drinking water supply deplete at an alarming rate and they're working to address it before it's too late.

Despite the risks of water running low, Florida has seen a record-breaking surge of people moving to the state. So, top experts say they're narrowing down their options to mend the issue, long term.

21.7 million people now reside in Florida, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Beneath them, the Floridan aquifer is the primary source of their drinking water and it's been under tremendous pressure due to population growth and overuse.

"Florida is situated directly on top of an aquifer system that is freshwater permeating limestone and it's this giant lens of fresh water that this ground water drives the drinking water supply for all of our municipalities in the state," said J.P. Brooker, Director of the Florida Conservation Program for Ocean Conservancy. As more people move here, the demand for drinking water increases. and so does the depletion of the aquifer.

"A lot of visitors, tourism, a lot of growth. We were the fastest growing state last year," said Dr. Michael Dukes, Director of the University of Florida/IFAS Center for Land Use Efficiency. "That comes with housing, landscapes, irrigated landscapes."

Approximately 1.6 billion gallons of water are withdrawn and delivered every day for domestic use in Florida, with the average Florida resident using 87 gallons per day in and around their home according to the National Environmental Education Foundation.

"We're running the risk of drawing pollution into the aquifer system. We can also over pump the aquifer and result in saltwater intrusion from the ocean which further contaminates our drinking water supplies," said Brooker.

In question now is the sustainability of Florida's water supply. The Tampa Bay Water regional system was established in 1998, addressing similar issues at that time. Over 2.5 million people in the bay area get their drinking water from here. But with the influx of incoming residents, the demand for water is only going to increase, putting more pressure on both suppliers. This makes it crucial for the state to prioritize water conservation and invest in alternative sources of drinking water, such as desalination and wastewater reuse.

"We have enough water supply until about the year 2028 and then we need another ten million gallons a day more," said Chief Science Officer for Tampa Bay Water, Warren Hogg. "We're increasing the size of this surface water plant as our first step. That'll give us the next ten million gallons a day."

For now, experts say protecting our water resources is key.

"Take chemicals and motor oil and other paint cans to the local disposal/recycling center. Don't throw those out in the garbage," said Hogg.

"A program that we have here at the University of Florida/IFAS, we work in partnership with the department of Environmental Protection. Essentially it promotes less resource intensive landscapes with one of those main resources being water," said Dr. Dukes.