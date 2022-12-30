Woman arrested for carjacking a Hillsborough County truck

McKenya ThomasPhoto Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County inspector is seriously injured after a woman carjacks a Hillsborough County truck.

The suspect, McKenya Thomas, 22, was later apprehended in North Florida.

According to reports, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Hillsborough County inspector left his county Ford F-150 pickup truck running as he conducted an inspection of a new residence. During that time, Thomas, entered the vehicle with the intention of stealing the truck. The county inspector, witnessing the theft, attempted to stop the suspect by entering the vehicle. A struggle with the suspect ensued, and the victim was thrown from the truck as the suspect sped away.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Tampa General Hospital. The victim is currently listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

A search for the stolen county truck was conducted in the area, and description of the vehicle shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol located the stolen vehicle in Madison County and, during a short pursuit, conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect. Thomas was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives responded to Madison County and interviewed the suspect, who admitted to stealing the Hillsborough County truck.



"We're grateful to our law enforcement partners who worked with us to locate and apprehend the suspect in this carjacking case," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are praying for the victim as he recovers from his injuries."

McKenya Thomas is charged with Carjacking, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, 2 counts of Resisting an Officer, and Reckless Driving.