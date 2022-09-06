With new ships in 2022, cruise industry shows recovery after pandemic With new ships in 2022, cruise industry shows recovery after pandemic 02:10

MIAMI - The cruise industry is recovering after the pandemic, rolling out a couple of dozen new ships this year.

Chuck McKay from DeLand, Florida, sailed to the Greek Islands with his wife and friends aboard Celebrity Beyond.

The new ship launched in the spring, enticing travelers with a two-story sundeck, expanded rooftop garden and French chef Daniel Boulud's first restaurant at sea.

"I am very excited to be on here because we're able to see all the new stuff that's just been added to the ship," McKay said.

This week, Celebrity and other lines loosened their COVID protocols, no longer requiring vaccinated passengers to test before most cruises and allowing unvaccinated passengers, who must test before boarding.

The president and CEO of Celebrity, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, says, "It's time to transition into the next phase and that's what the world is doing and that's what we're finally doing."

Cruise companies hemorrhaged tens of billions of dollars during the pandemic and now industry trade groups see the tides shifting.

Cruise Lines International Association predicts passenger numbers will exceed pre-pandemic levels next year. "Future is bright, industry is growing, guests are coming back, so we're all very happy," says Lutoff-Perlo.

Disney Cruise Lines added its fifth and largest ship, Disney Wish, to the fleet this summer and the biggest ship in the world, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas began sailing in March.

"They continue to innovate and with that they shape different experience for different travelers," says travel advisor Rob Clabbers of Q Cruise + Travel.

Another new option is the Seashore from MSC Cruises, a line that's better known in Europe than the U.S. Hotel Director Yannis Kazalis says, "We have 140,000 square feet of outdoor space.

This is enormous and I think it's one of the biggest at sea." CBS News Correspondent Wendy Gillette got a reduced rate to sail aboard Beyond and Seashore, which boasts a water slide, infinity pool, and specialty restaurants.

MSC Cruises will launch two more ships later this year as it steams ahead. The family-owned company also runs the largest container shipping line in the world. MSC is the third biggest cruise line.