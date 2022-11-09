Winchesters - 'Legend of a mind'

SECRETS UNCOVERED – Hidden secrets from Ada's (Demetria McKinney) past comes to light when the gang goes undercover to look into a suspicious death. Still reeling from the last Hunt, Millie (Bianca Kajlich) asks Mary (Meg Donnelly) to keep an eye on John (Drake Rodger) as they split off from the others to get intel on the new case. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada's stakeout connects the victim to the next target. Latika's (Nida Khurshid) research comes up with some interesting results that lead John to be Mary's lifeline out of a sticky situation. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi (#105). Original Airdate 11/15/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.