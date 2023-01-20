Watch CBS News
Willem Dafoe is an art thief trapped "Inside" in upcoming thriller

By Michael King

/ CW69 Atlanta

Willem Dafoe stars in "Inside"
Willem Dafoe stars in "Inside"

(WUPA) - Willem Dafoe ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") plays art thief Nemo, who is trapped in a New York penthouse when a heist goes wrong in "Inside." 

Stuck by himself, Nemo has to survive and find a way to escape -- if he can.

The psychological thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis.

"Inside" opens in theaters across the nation on March 10.

inside-047-4174-d003-003076-c-rgb.jpg
Willem Dafoe stars as Nemo in director Vasilis Katsoupis' INSIDE, a Focus Features release.  Wolfgang Ennenbach / Focus Features

First published on January 20, 2023 / 12:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

