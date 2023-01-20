Willem Dafoe is an art thief trapped "Inside" in upcoming thriller
(WUPA) - Willem Dafoe ("Spider-Man: No Way Home") plays art thief Nemo, who is trapped in a New York penthouse when a heist goes wrong in "Inside."
Stuck by himself, Nemo has to survive and find a way to escape -- if he can.
The psychological thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis.
"Inside" opens in theaters across the nation on March 10.
