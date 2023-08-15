White House defends Hawaii response amid Biden silence and Trump criticism

AP Top Stories August 15 - AM AP Top Stories August 15 - AM 00:58

(CNN) — The White House is making a concerted effort to defend and explain the federal reaction to the Maui wildfires, highlighting what it describes as a "robust whole-of-government response" on the island.

Yet as the death toll in Hawaii continues to rise, President Joe Biden hasn't commented on the devastating fires since brief remarks in Salt Lake City Thursday, raising eyebrows and prompting conservative criticism as he replied "no comment" to a question on the deaths while departing Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.

Biden ignored shouted questions when returning to the White House on Monday, with no further public events on his schedule. On Tuesday, he will be in front of reporters throughout the day as he travels to Milwaukee for remarks on Bidenomics. The White House has not yet shared whether Biden plans to address the devastation Tuesday, but told reporters they should expect to hear from him "continuously this week."

President Joe Biden waves as he steps from Marine One upon his return from Delaware to the White House in Washington, August 14. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump seized on Biden's no comment, issuing a statement slamming his successor for "(refusing) to help or comment on the tragedy," calling the moment "horrible and unacceptable."

But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the president is "deeply concerned" as Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell told reporters that the administration is committed to support Hawaii "every step of the way, to help residents take control of their recovery and help them rebuild in a way that is going to make them more resilient."

Speaking at the White House news briefing via video stream from Hawaii, Criswell said she has been in "continuous communication" with Biden "since these fires started."

There are "no plans" for Biden to visit Hawaii at this time, Jean-Pierre said, but the White House is in close touch with FEMA and Gov. Josh Green's office on "what the opportunities might be."

In the meantime, the White House explained in detail the steps the administration is taking to support recovery efforts in Maui Tuesday morning.

There are more than 500 federal personnel on the ground.

The US Coast Guard and US Navy are supporting search and rescue. The US Army is helping with fire suppression and FEMA is involved in fire containment, as well as food, water and shelter distribution.

The Small Business Administration is making disaster loans available to impacted businesses, homeowners, renters and nonprofits.

The US Department of Agriculture has approved child nutrition and SNAP benefits.

The Department of Health and Human Services has approved a public health emergency and is assisting with disaster mortuary operational response.

The US Army Corps of Engineers is helping with roads, electric services and hazardous waste removal alongside the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Department of Defense is helping move supplies across the state.

So far, Democrats have publicly supported Biden's response. The president has been in regular contact with Green, a Democrat, who has publicly praised the administration's response and the president's "full support." And Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii thanked Biden for his speed approving a federal disaster declaration during an appearance of CNN's "State of the Union" as she described her experience witnessing the wildfires' devastation.

Former President Barack Obama asked for contributions for wildfire victims in Maui, according to a video released Monday. Obama has a home in Hawaii and has previously visited impacted areas.