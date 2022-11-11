Walker Independence - 'The owl and the arrow'

Abby (Katherine McNamara) navigates the unforgiving frontier justice system and her complicated feelings for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) as she throws herself into defending a case with life-or-death consequences. Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) confronts painful memories to free himself of guilt, Gus (Philemon Chambers) weighs a friendship against his badge, Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) must come to terms with an immeasurable loss, and Kate (Katie Findlay) is faced with a choice after uncovering corruption in an unexpected place. The episode was written by Ryan Harris and directed by Cierra "Shooter" Glaudé (#107). Original airdate 11/17/2022. Every episode of WALKER INDEPENDENCE will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.