Walker Independence - 'The death of Mary Collins'

By Elise Cantini

WILD PLANS – Abby (Kat McNamara) finds her secret identity in jeopardy when an estranged family member arrives in town and demands Tom's (Greg Hovanessian) help finding Liam Collins' missing wife. A restless Hoyt (Matt Barr) reconnects with his outlaw roots, Kai (Lawrence Kao) contemplates his future as his past begins to catch up with him, and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) receives a dire warning from a mysterious woman that may drive him back to Independence.  The episode was written by Margaret Lebron and directed by Pamela Romanowsky (#108). Original airdate 1/12/2023.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 1:00 AM

