Walker Independence - 'Strange bedfellows'

THE MONSTROUS AND THE BEAUTIFUL – Abby (Katherine McNamara) starts to question everything she thought to be true, much to the dismay of her friends. Kai (Lawrence Kao) thinks he's seen a ghost when an unexpected person from his past appears in Independence, which makes Kate (Katie Findlay) suspicious. Gus (Philemon Chambers), Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Kate work together to help Kai, resulting in Gus making a move no one saw coming. The episode was written by Grace Ding and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#109). Original airdate 1/19/2023.