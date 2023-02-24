Walker Independence - 'Let him hang'

SEASON FINALE – With Gus (Philemon Chambers) clinging to life, Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) stop at nothing to expose Tom's (Greg Hovanessian) true nature and end the Davidson reign over Independence once and for all. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Yangzom Brauen (#113). Original airdate 3/2/2023.