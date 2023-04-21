Watch CBS News
Walker - 'Daddy was a bank robber'

By Elise Cantini

Daddy Was A Bank Robber | Walker Season 3 Episode 16 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

NEW FACE IN TOWN – An old friend returns with a shocking surprise for everyone, and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is forced to come to terms with the decisions he's made and how it's affected the ones he loves most. In the aftermath of the devastation caused by Grey Flag, Trey's (Jeff Pierre) left feeling like an outsider, but a new case will force he and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to overcome their issues. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Eddy Hewitt Jr. (#316). Original airdate 4/27/2023    

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:00 AM

