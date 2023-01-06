Watch CBS News
Walker - 'Cry Uncle'

By Elise Cantini

FAMILY FIRST - In the aftermath of the Walker's dramatic Thanksgiving dinner with Abeline's (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board. While Cordell (Jared Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul. But Cassie gets the sense she's in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell).  Also starring Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley.  Aaron Carew wrote the episode directed by Lauren Petzke. (#308). Original airdate 1/12/2023.

