Walker - 'Buffering'

SLOW ROAD TO REDEMPTION – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey (Jeff Pierre) finds indicates something more sinister is at play. Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) tries to smooth things over with his grandparents, Liam (Keegan Allen) attempts to step up his responsibility within the family business, and a luncheon awkwardly reunites Cordell with someone from the past. Also starring Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Violet Brinson. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#309). Original airdate 1/19/2023.