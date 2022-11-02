Video shows moments before Republican canvasser attack in Hialeah

Video show moments before GOP canvasser attacked in Hialeah Video show moments before GOP canvasser attacked in Hialeah 00:40

MIAMI - New video surfaced Tuesday of the moments Republican canvasser Christopher Monzon got attacked in Hialeah.

The video was obtained by Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, who got it from prosecutors.

The images are not very clear but show a person, who's been identified as Monzon, seen falling back onto one of the suspect's cars and is then dropped to the ground.

Two dogs are also seen and according to prosecutors, they belong to another suspect who participated in the attack.

The two men, Javier Lopez and Jonathan Casanova are accused of beating up Monzon, as he passed out flyers for the Republican Party on October 23rd.

A hearing has been set in the case that may feature the victim testifying in court.