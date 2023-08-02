Vermont man cited for negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams 02:22

(CNN) — A Vermont man has been cited for negligence in the June vehicle crash that killed actor Treat Williams, state police said.

Ryan Koss, 35, was issued a citation on a charge of "grossly negligent operation with death," at the request of the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office, Vermont State Police said in a news release Monday.

Koss was driving a Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams' motorcycle on Vermont Route 30 in Dorset, police said.

Veteran actor Treat Williams died from his injuries following the crash in June. Lars Niki/Getty Images

The 71-year-old actor was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was pronounced dead, officials previously said.

The medical examiner determined Williams' cause of death was severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash, state police said.

Koss voluntarily met with troopers Tuesday and was processed and released, officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 25. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

Williams was a veteran actor who built a versatile film career, including roles in the movies "Hair" and "Prince of the City," before starring in the TV dramas "Blue Bloods" and "Everwood." He was survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children.