USF to work with Tampa Bay students on addressing mental health challenges

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - University of South Florida students will be working alongside Tampa Bay education staff to help address mental health in Tampa Bay K-12 students. With a combined $8 million in funding from the Department of Education, 21 USF graduate students will work with students over the next five years to identify those in need of support.

"It's really going to increase the number of service providers who are qualified and interested in working in school districts providing services to all the children that we know need services," said Catia Cividini-Motta, Associate Director of the Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program at USF. "The number of individuals, of school-aged children and adults suffering with mental health challenges continues to increase. By increasing the amount of service providers in schools, we'll also be taking some of the burden off from teachers."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 70% of public schools report seeing a dramatic increase in demand for mental health services due to traumatic events, like the Covid-19 pandemic, community violence and adverse childhood experiences. But only about half of the schools report having the capacity to effectively provide mental health services to students in need.

Doctor Cividini-Motta says this has contributed to behavioral issues which tend to hamper a student's ability to succeed in school. Program organizers say Florida is three times above the recommended ratio for school psychologists and has just one psychologist per 1,856 students.

Several faculty members are already working with the Hillsborough, Hernando and Manatee school districts to launch.

"To try to prevent anxiety and depression," said Alison Salloum, PhD, LCSW, with the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences at USF. "And then they will give back to the community and that's such an important thing."