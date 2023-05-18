USF sees sharp increase in tourism and hospitality enrollment

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The University of South Florida says enrollment in the hospitality and tourism management program is up nearly 150%.

Professors and local leaders say it's all because the Tampa Bay Area is seeing record numbers of visitors.

"We need more workers, we need more professionals and when you talk about the scope of tourism of hospitality, it's huge," said Santiago Corrada, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Corrada says the area is growing so much, that the tourism industry is in desperate need of workers.

"Retails, we are talking about restaurants, fine dining, we are talking about convention center, hotels, we are talking about attractions and museums," said Corrada.

This memorial day weekend, triple a is predicting 2.4 million Floridians will be traveling in and out of the state, breaking travel records from even before the pandemic.

"It's record breaking tourism day after day, month after month, when we don't think we can beat another record, we break another record," said Santiago.

Not only is the Tampa Bay Area seeing impacts from tourism, so is the University of South Florida.

"The school of hospitality and tourism management has increased 142% in enrollment," said Joe Askren, professor at the University of South Florida.

Recently the University expanded its program because of the demand for more tourism and hospitality workers needed to keep up with the Tampa Bay Area.

"Companies are growing, there's been a shortage certainly since the unfortunate thing that happened with covid a couple years ago, that took the life out of a lot of companies, so businesses, hotels and resorts are wanting to build back up again," said Askren.

"We just had our best tourism month on record and it continues to happen," said Corrada.

Askren says he is excited to see how his students enter the workforce in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It's really been a launching ground for new concepts, restaurants and hotels, so right there, we have a lot of companies headquartered in the area," said Askren.