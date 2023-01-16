USF Human Trafficking Research Lab working to create 'Awareness Database'

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness month in Florida and researchers at the University of South Florida say the state has one-too-many factors that create opportunity for human traffickers.

Florida ranks third in the U.S. based on the number of human trafficking hotline reports. The research lab aims to transform Tampa Bay into a region that's resilient to human trafficking.

The latest data shows that in 2021, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received over 32,000 phone calls related to trafficking.

"The problem of human trafficking, despite all the efforts, is growing, according to the most recent estimates," said Dr. Joan Reid, Director of USF's Trafficking in Persons - Risk to Resilience Lab. "But, unfortunately, we still don't have those really definitive numbers for the state of Florida."

The lab conducts research to address knowledge gaps in areas of human trafficking prevention. A former rape crisis counselor for Pinellas County, Dr. Reid tells Tampa Bay Now her team is working to create a statewide database for human trafficking research and data.

"There was a bill that was sponsored by several key legislators and it found a lot of support in committee and in both the House and the Senate. But, unfortunately it was not included in the Human Trafficking bill that was passed last year." But make no mistake, the team behind the research isn't giving up. "So we're still wanting to push that through so that we have more accurate information about the problem in Florida. We have vulnerable individuals, we have a lot of tourism and travel into our state."

