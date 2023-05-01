USF football player arrested for domestic violence

Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have arrested a University of South Florida football player on a domestic violence charge.

On April 29, the HCSO received a phone call from a victim that Michel Dukes, 22, physically assaulted them, according to reports.

Through investigative means, deputies learned that there was a verbal argument between Dukes and the victim. At some point, while at the victim's residence on the 4300 block of Shire Court, it turned physical, and that's when deputies say Dukes strangled the victim. He is an active student at USF and on the school's football roster.

"I applaud this victim for coming forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."

Michel Dukes is facing one felony charge of Domestic Battery by Strangulation. Help and resources are available to all victims of domestic violence. If you are a victim, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can also contact the Spring of Tampa Bay's https://thespring.org/ crisis hotline at 813-247-SAFE.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. The Public Affairs Office will release any updates.