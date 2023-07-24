Use of force review board evaluating incident where unarmed Black man was attacked by police dog despite having hands in the air

AP Top Stories July 24 - AP AP Top Stories July 24 - AP 00:53

(CNN) — A use of force review board will evaluate an incident earlier this month in which an unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer's K-9 dog while surrendering to authorities with his hands up, according to a statement from the mayor of Circleville, Ohio, and its police chief.

The review board's findings are expected to be released the week of July 31, the statement says, nearly a month after authorities say 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose was bitten by a Circleville police K-9 dog following a vehicle pursuit.

Video released by authorities captured the moments Jadarrius Rose, an unarmed Black man, was attacked by a police dog after a traffic stop. Ohio State Highway Patrol

The July 21 statement from Mayor Don McIlroy and Chief G. Shawn Baer confirms the Circleville Police Department "was involved in a mutual aid request by the Ohio State Highway Patrol" after the driver of a semi-truck refused to stop. The K-9 unit in question responded to assist highway patrol, the statement says.

"In compliance with the Circleville Police Department Policy, a Use of Force Review Board was convened immediately and is reviewing the incident," the statement says.

The incident occurred on July 4, following a lengthy chase that began as officers attempted to pull over a commercial semi-truck police say failed to stop for an inspection, according to a video and case report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector tried to stop the semitractor-trailer, which was traveling west on US 35 in Jackson County, Ohio, due to a missing mud flap, the case report says. But when the inspector turned on the lights on his marked patrol vehicle, the "suspect vehicle continued west on US 35," the report says, noting the driver made eye contact with the inspector.

When the driver – identified as Rose – failed to stop, the inspector notified dispatch to send a marked patrol unit to assist, according to the case report.

The video shows authorities pursuing the semi-truck, which appeared to initially slow down and stop. As it does, the footage shows an officer getting out of a vehicle, pointing a weapon toward the truck and ordering the driver to get out. The driver does not exit the vehicle, however, and starts driving again. Multiple law enforcement vehicles are shown joining the chase, the footage shows.

The driver eventually stops the semi-truck and gets out of the vehicle surrounded by several police cars and officers, the video shows, before cutting to what appears to be a state trooper getting out of his vehicle and walking toward the driver.

"Come to me," an officer is heard saying to the driver. Another adds, "get on the ground or you're going to get bit."

The driver is shown on the road with his hands up.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up," a state trooper warns several times from a distance, though it is unclear if the state trooper could be heard by other officers.

"Circleville Police Department arrived on scene and stopped in the southbound lanes of US-23 adjacent to the suspect," the redacted case report reads. "Circleville K9 Officer R. Speakman exited his patrol car and began giving commands to the suspect. Circleville K9 Officer R. Speakman deployed his K9 on the suspect."

Footage shows the dog was released after repeated warnings from the state trooper. The dog runs toward officers and then turns to Rose and attacks him, pulling him to the ground, the video shows.

"Get the dog off of him," the same state trooper yells several times.

Rose is seen and heard screaming and crying out, "get the dog off of me … please … please … get it off."

He continues to cry out as officers call out for a first aid kit. Rose was later shown being treated by the officers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura confirmed the Circleville Police officer "deployed their canine" as troopers tried to "gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect," resulting in Rose being bitten.

"The suspect was then taken into custody and troopers immediately provided first aid and contacted EMS to respond. This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," Purpura added.

Rose's attorney declined to comment, but the president of the NAACP's Columbus Branch Nana Watson called the officer's actions "barbaric," adding they elicited "horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil (rights) activists that occurred in the South during the 1960's."

"It is our hope that a thorough investigation is conducted and that Justice is served up to and including disciplinary action/termination of the involved officer."

Rose was treated and released from a hospital before he was taken to the Ross County Jail, according to the case report. Rose was released from the Ross County Jail on July 7, The Washington Post reported.