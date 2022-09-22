University of Tampa students remember classmate who died over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - University of Tampa students and faculty are mourning the loss of a fellow student.

19-year-old Carson Senfield was shot and killed early Saturday morning near his home on West Arch Street.

Students at the University of Tampa say Carson Senfield radiated happiness wherever he went.

"I screamed. As a teacher. One of the worst things is hearing that one of your students passed away," said his former teacher, Maria Braun.

Students and faculty are remembering 19-year-old Carson Senfield.

"Everyone said he was so fun to be around. The times I have met him he was always fun. Just a great time. Always happy, smiling, making everyone laugh," said Jenna Mussuto, student at the University of Tampa.

Senfield's high school identified him on Saturday. Tampa police say he had been hanging out with friends and caught an Uber back home around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say he got out of the Uber and then attempted to get into another car parked nearby. Authorities say the driver didn't know why Senfield was trying to get into the car and said the driver feared for his life. Officials say that's when the driver shot and killed him.

"Check in on your friends, always make sure everyone is ok. It's important to say i love you and just check in on people always," said Mussuto.

Spokesperson for University of South Florida Police Department, Audrey Clarke, says after hearing what happened, she's encouraging students to take more precaution.

"It's disturbing for one. ideally you want to travel in as large of groups as possible on campus as well," said Clarke.

Senfield went to Orchard Park High School in New York and one of his senior year teachers says he's a student she will never forget.

"I always give students the option to be called something other than their name, or a preferred name that they have, he said 'I want to be called Hurricane'...it was just a funny thing about him. He was a goofy guy," said Braun.

Braun says Senfield wrote a note in class that his family and close friends need to hear.

"He said when someone you know gives you a hug, and tells you that they love you, and they care about you, it feels good. How about we actually make a difference. Tell someone you love them, be a good person, make others happy especially in a time like now," said Braun.

Tampa police say any potential charges in this case will be determined by the state attorney's office.