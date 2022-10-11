University of Miami fraternity closed after disturbing chants, allegations of drugged drinks

University of Miami fraternity closed after allegations into drugged drinks, disturbing chants University of Miami fraternity closed after allegations into drugged drinks, disturbing chants 02:43

The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has revoked the charter of its University of Miami chapter after allegations of misogyny and spiking drinks, CBS Miami reports.

A leaked video of an off-campus party on Oct.1 shows male students chanting about raping women, and what they'd do to their corpses, the station says.

"It's sick and it's crazy that they are chanting it together," says UM student Patrick McCaslin. McCaslin is the student editor at the school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, which first reported the story.

University of Miami Senior Vice President for Students Patricia A. Whitely released a statement saying the school "continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students.

"The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately."

The national fraternity's chief communications officer, Heather Matthews, issued a statement saying: "On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon's National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami. The National Headquarters received a video demonstrating SigEp members violating policy and engaged in misogynist actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity.

"We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That's the cornerstone of a positive Fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard."

No charges have been filed at this point, and it's unclear if there will be any disciplinary actions taken by the school.