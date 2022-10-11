University of Miami suspends fraternity after allegations of misogyny and spiking drinks

University of Miami fraternity closed after allegations into drugged drinks, disturbing chants University of Miami fraternity closed after allegations into drugged drinks, disturbing chants 02:43

MIAMI - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has closed its University of Miami chapter after allegations of misogyny and spiking drinks.

A leaked video of an off-campus party on Oct.1 shows male students chanting about raping women, and what they'd do to their corpses.

"It's sick and it's crazy that they are chanting it together," says UM student Patrick McCaslin.

McCaslin is the student editor at the school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, who first reported the story.

Patricia A. Whitely, the University of Miami Senior Vice President for Students released this statement:

"The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately."

The national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon told CBS4:

"On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon's National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at the University of Miami. The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity."

We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community with a safe and supportive environment. That's the cornerstone of a positive Fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard."

As of right now, no charges have been filed, and it's unclear if there will be any disciplinary actions.

CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola contributed to this report.