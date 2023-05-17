Watch CBS News
Univ. of Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger, indicted on murder and burglary charges

(CNN) — The suspect in the fatal stabbing last year of four University of Idaho students has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and burglary charges, a court official told CNN.

Bryan Kohberger was indicted on all five original charges – four counts of murder and one count of burglary – Latah County Deputy Court Clerk Tamzen Reeves said Wednesday.

A hearing is set for Monday.

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger attends a hearing in January in Moscow, Idaho.  Ted S. Warren/Getty Images

Kohberger was arrested in December for allegedly carrying out the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the University of Idaho's main campus in Moscow, not far from the border with Washington state.

The November 13 slayings prompted a weekslong search for a suspect that eventually concluded with Kohberger's arrest at his parents' Pennsylvania home.

