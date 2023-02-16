Two Tennessee National Guardsman dead in northern Alabama helicopter crash

Alabama helicopter crash/Smoke seen in neighborhood Alabama helicopter crash/Smoke seen in neighborhood 00:45

(CNN) -- Two Tennessee National Guardsman were killed after their helicopter crashed during a training flight in northern Alabama, the national guard confirmed Wednesday.

The UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama, the Tennessee National Guard said in a news release. Federal and local authorities are investigating the crash and no other service members or civilians were injured in the incident, according to the release.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, the adjutant general, said a statement. "We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief."

No survivors reported after a military helicopter crash in Madison County, Alabama, on February 15, according to the county sheriff's office. Savanna Terry/TMX

The helicopter was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, and the first responders found the remains of two people inside, Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. told CNN.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that troopers with its Highway Patrol Division and deputies from the Madison County sheriff's office responded to the crash site. Brent Patterson, a spokesperson with the Madison County sheriff's office, confirmed the crash to CNN earlier Wednesday and said that there were no survivors.

Several agencies have helicopters in the area, Webster said, so it took officials some time to determine who owned the helicopter involved. The helicopter had no visible markings because it had been completely burned, further complicating the effort to identify it, he added.