Trump's tax returns will be released on Friday

(CNN) -- The long-awaited release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns is scheduled for Friday morning. 

They'll be placed into the Congressional Record at around 9 a.m. ET -- at which time, they will become public. 

The House Ways and Means Committee has had the records for some time, but it was not clear whether they would be released to the public. 

Many Republicans argued they should remain private. 

Trump was the only president since Gerald Ford not to voluntarily release his tax returns, despite multiple promises to do so.

